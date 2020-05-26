हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

The Malayalam film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. It released on February 7 this year.

John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam hit &#039;Ayyappanum Koshiyum&#039;

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood star John Abraham has announced his next project as a producer. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum".

"‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment (his production company) we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience. By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the Covid-19 crisis," John said.

The story of the film revolves around the conflict between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

Directed by Sachy, the Malayalam film featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film released on February 7 this year.

John is known for producing films like "Vicky Donor", "Madras Cafe", "Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran", and "Batla House" among others.

