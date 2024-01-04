Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi To Engage In Another Legally Funny Tussle? Shooting To Begin Soon - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB franchise has been a popular one that has been enjoyed mssively by the masses. After having registering the first two successful installments of the film, now there are rumors that a third part is in the making.

According to the source, "Director Subhash Kapoor has begun his preps for the 3rd installment of Jolly LLB. It is going to be Akshay versus Arshad this time. Subhashji has cracked a subject that pits both the Jolly's against each other. The shooting begins in May 2024 and the film will be released in theatres in 2025."

The film is being produced by Disney and Cape Of Good Films. Fans have loved both the Jollys in the previous parts, while Arshad as Jagdish Tyagi received lots of love and praise, Akshay as Jagdish Mishra was also hailed by fans. Other than this project, Arshad and Akshay are also working together on Welcome To The Jungle.

Not just for 'Jolly LLB 3', fans have been eagerly waiting to see the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit back on the big screen together. Recently, a viral video raised speculations among fans that the trio Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Director Rajkumar Hirani are all set to reunite for 'Munna Bhai 3'. In the viral video, Sanjay is seen in the company of Rajkumar Hirani.

A few moments later Arshad, dressed as as his character Circuit from the 'Munna Bhai' franchise is seen exiting the same building and enveloping Sanjay in a warm hug. The video went viral on social media and since then fans have been speculating on what's brewing.

An official announcement of 'Munna Bhai 3' from the makers is still awaited.