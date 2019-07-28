close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya Day 2 collections: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses growth

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao has struck the right chord with the critics and the audience. The film which came under the scanner because of its controversial title is now being hailed as the most critically acclaimed film of the year. Jugdementall Hai Kya has also performed decently at the Box Office.

Judgementall Hai Kya Day 2 collections: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao has struck the right chord with the critics and the audience. The film which came under the scanner because of its controversial title is now being hailed as the most critically acclaimed film of the year. Jugdementall Hai Kya has also performed decently at the Box Office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections report. He wrote, "#BoxofficeSummary - #Saturday: And biz shoots up again... #JudgementallHaiKya jumps on Day 2, national multiplexes record significant growth... Children/families are back to enhance biz of #TheLionKing. Big jump... #Super30 back in form. Packs a good total. India biz."

The official Twitter handle of Balaji Motion pictures also shared the collections, "We're grateful for all the crazy love coming in for us! Don't miss watching #JudgeMentallHaiKya in theatres, book your tickets now!"

Directed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is an edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is about a murder mystery that entangles many lives.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film released on July 26, 2019.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

Tags:
Judgementall Hai KyaKangana RanautRajkummar RaoEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor pens 'thank you' note for 'Street Dancer' team

Must Watch

PT11M32S

Playing with Article 35A is like playing with gunpowder says Mehbooba Mufti