Judgementall Hai Kya Day 2 collections: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao has struck the right chord with the critics and the audience. The film which came under the scanner because of its controversial title is now being hailed as the most critically acclaimed film of the year. Jugdementall Hai Kya has also performed decently at the Box Office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections report. He wrote, "#BoxofficeSummary - #Saturday: And biz shoots up again... #JudgementallHaiKya jumps on Day 2, national multiplexes record significant growth... Children/families are back to enhance biz of #TheLionKing. Big jump... #Super30 back in form. Packs a good total. India biz."

The official Twitter handle of Balaji Motion pictures also shared the collections, "We're grateful for all the crazy love coming in for us! Don't miss watching #JudgeMentallHaiKya in theatres, book your tickets now!"

Directed by Prakash Kovelmudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is an edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is about a murder mystery that entangles many lives.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film released on July 26, 2019.