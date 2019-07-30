close

Kangana Ranaut

Judgementall Hai Kya poster controversy: Photographer alleges makers copied her work

Judgementall Hai Kya poster controversy: Photographer alleges makers copied her work

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Judgemental Hai Kya' has been in the headlines even before the film arrived in theatres. First, it was the title of the film, that landed Prakash Kovelamudi directorial in controversy. 

Soon after, at the song launch of the film in Mumbai, Kangana got into a heated debate with a journalist and accused him of running a smear campaign against her, that later resulted to a media ban. And now, in the latest, the film has come under fire for plagiarism. 

On Monday, European artist Flora Borsi accused the makers of 'Judgementall Hai Kya' of plagiarising her work without her permission. She also claimed that the makers of the film neither asked for her permission nor reached out to her.

The artist took to Facebook to share a collage of her original art piece alongside one of the Kangana's posters from the film. And two photos appear to be almost identical. 

She wrote, "This movie poster plagarised my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya @balajimotionpic @sheenagola ??" She also retweeted one of Rajkummar Rao's tweet and wrote, ‘Oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!’

The makers of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' are yet to issue a statement on the allegations. 

