Judgementall Hai Kya tweet review: Ekta Kapoor's film doesn't trivialise mental illness

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya', a psychological black comedy, was one of the much-awaited films of the year and has released across theatres on Friday. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Ankita Chakravarti of Zee News is watching the first-day first show to review the film for you. Take a look at her tweets below:

Kangana's character Bobby has been intricately woven and no better than her could have stepped into a role like this #JudgementalHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

"Ab sita ravaan ko dhund rahegi." The film has some gripping dialogues #JudgementallHaiKyaReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

"Aaj kis chehre mein hai ravaan chup." Kangana as Bobby is on her journey to unmask the modern day raavan in #JudgementallHaiKyaReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

The first half the film has been pretty intriguing. You literally cannot take your eyes off the screen, because if you do, chances are that you miss out on a major twist #JudgementallHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

The film doesn’t trivialise mental illness unlike its frivolous title #JudgementallHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

One can never tell what @RajkummarRao’s character is upto in the film. He has a subtle way of portraying what he is not #JudgementallHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

The film manages to hold your attention right from the start. Something that is very rare these days #JudgementallHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

Very difficult to understand whether Kangana Ranaut is acting or just being her usual self. Her act is so so natural and effortless #JudgementallHaiKya — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) July 26, 2019

The story follows Kangana and Rajkummar's characters, named Bobby and Keshav respectively, whose lives get intertwined in a murder mystery, with each trying to prove their innocence in the crime. Both Bobby and Keshav also have to prove the other guilty and a series of sequence that follows, grips you in that.

As the tag line of the film suggests, it's really a 'trust no one situation' in 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.