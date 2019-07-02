close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer out, features Kangana, Rajkummar in quirky murder mystery

Comedy, mystery and romance, the trailer manages to give viewers a taste of every major ingredient that went into the plot of the film and it leaves you wondering what is happening. The trailer revolves around Kangana and Rajkummar, two suspects of a murder case.

Judgmentall Hai Kya trailer out, features Kangana, Rajkummar in quirky murder mystery

Mumbai: After creating all the buzz it possibly could, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' is finally out.

If the 2.37-minute-long video is anything to go by, the film promises to the quirkiest murder mystery ever. "One Mystery. 2 suspects. This July, Trust No One!" reads the caption of the trailer posted on YouTube. 

Comedy, mystery and romance, the trailer manages to give viewers a taste of every major ingredient that went into the plot of the film and it leaves you wondering what is happening.

The trailer revolves around Kangana and Rajkummar, two suspects of a murder case.

While initially, Kangana's character can be seen drooling and crushing over Rajkummar`s character, the dynamic suddenly changes when the two start blaming the other for the murder, trying to save themselves.

After various delays and restrictions, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) finally cleared the upcoming film with minor cuts on June 29. The only condition was to remove the word 'mental' from the entire film, including the title. Following which, the title of the film was changed from 'Mental Hai Kya' to 'Judgmentall Hai Kya'.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, this year. 

Tags:
Kangana RanautJudgemental hai kyaMental Hai KyaRajkummar RaoEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 screening stopped in Roorkee town

Must Watch

PT9M3S

DNA: Non Stop News, July 2nd, 2019