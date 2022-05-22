हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani want a divorce, multi-starrer family-drama is full of surprises

A Raj Mehta directorial, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trailer was finally unveiled by the makers today. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and is set to hit theatres on June 24, 2022.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani want a divorce, multi-starrer family-drama is full of surprises
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of the movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is finally here, as Dharma Productions dropped the trailer of the film, on their social media account, on Sunday. The Raj Mehta directorial is packed with full of love, romance, drama and an unexpected family reunion in the backdrop of a wedding.

The trailer video begins with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan celebrating their wedding, but things take an unexpected turn when they decide to divorce but keep their decision a secret from their families. Amid all this, Varun was completely taken aback as he discovered that even his father (Anil Kapoor) is planning to divorce his mother (Neetu Kapoor). He also gets to know that his father has fallen in love with another woman (Tisca Chopra). His mom, Neetu, who is completely unaware of his her husband's plan, objects to her son's decision of separation and announces that no divorce ever took place in this house and nor it will ever happen in future. 

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the Dharma movies shared almost a 3-minute long trailer, according to which it seems that the film would be about the complexities of relationships,wherein they captioned it, "A family is built on love, laughter, tears, forgiveness and togetherness! Experience all of it at the same time with this special parivaar and their reunion filled with surprises! #JJJTrailer out now! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!"

 

Kiara Advani too shared the film trailer on Instagram, writing, "Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!" 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The star cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. Neetu Kapoor makes her big-screen comeback with 'Jug jugg Jeeyo', her first project in seven years. 

Following several delays due to COVID19, the film is set to be released on June 24, 2022.

