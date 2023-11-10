NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films-Netflix 'David vs Goliath' theme film 'Maharaj', will reportedly portray a transwoman in an upcoming play 'Strictly Unconventional'. The play will be performed in Mumbai on November 15.

In an exclusive interview, the producer of his play, Delna Patel shares her admiration for her actor Junaid, expressing, "Working with Junaid is just fabulous because he has no hang ups, he has no ego, he is such a team player and such a wonderful boy. He has no attitude, nothing. He is on the ball, he does his work, he knows his craft, he’s always there on time, helpful, happy and smiling. It really is a treat to work with him."

She further adds details of the play and says, "Junaid is part of 2 of the 6 stories in 'Strictly Unconventional'. These were diverse roles ; one of the pieces is about a couple who thinks they have the perfect relationship and they complete each other’s sentences. They just know each other so well. It was actually a dysfunctional relationship where Junaid and the other actress Nitya were the only two actors in that piece and he was just superlative."

"I have seen his journey from ‘A Farming Story’ which I think was not too long after college for him maybe two years or so where he had lost all this weight and he had been working out. He had suddenly grown so much as a person and as an actor," she added.

Junaid Khan made his debut in theatre in 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children, a satire on the absurdity of war. Junaid has actively been performing in theatre for more than six years.

MAHARAJ

Inspired by true events, 'Maharaj' is an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a common journalist goes on to take a powerful role-model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter goes on to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey and will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

As per reports, Junaid Khan has also signed his second film after 'Maharaj', which also stars Sai Pallavi opposite him. The film is touted to be a love story.