Junglee Box Office collections—Vidyut Jammwal starrer struggles to stay steady

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk of an actor Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in 'Commando 2' and 'Baadshaho'—both released in 2017. The fans of the action star were eager to watch him in 'Junglee' which hit the theatres last week, after much delay.

However, the film failed to match up to the expectations and did average business at the Box Office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Junglee finds favour in mass circuits... Week 1 is lower than expected... Trends lower than #Commando2... Biz in Week 2 crucial for satisfactory results... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 1.90 cr, Wed 1.55 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 21.20 cr. India biz.”

Vidyut has made his mark in the movie business as a hardcore action star and he has been lauded for his finesse in the stunts. Being an expert in Martial Arts form, Vidyut has a dedicated fan base who want to watch him perform those jaw-dropping stunts on-screen.

'Junglee', which revolves around a veterinary doctor, who encounters and fights against an international poaching racket, is helmed by Hollywood director Chuck Russell.

Besides Vidyut in the lead role, newcomers Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat also play pivotal parts in the movie.

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.