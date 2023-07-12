'KaalKoot' Teaser Out: Shweta Tripathi And Vijay Verma-Starrer Is A Riveting Investigation Drama - Watch

New Delhi: Prepare for a gripping experience as JioCinema brings the highly anticipated crime drama series, KaalKoot from 27th July for free. Starring Vijay Verma and Shweta Tripathi and directed by Sumit Saxena, the series follows a police officer, played by Vijay Verma, constantly facing bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as hinted in the captivating first look that ends with the revelation that the girl chosen for him by his mother is portrayed by Shweta Tripathi.

As the layers of the narrative unravel, viewers will be drawn deeper into a web of suspense and emotion, questioning their own perceptions, and uncovering the hidden truths within.

The suspenseful question remains: Is Vijay playing the role of a good cop or a bad cop in this thrilling tale? Stay tuned to find out!

KaalKoot will premiere on the 27th of July on JioCinema for free.