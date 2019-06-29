close

Kabir Singh

'Kabir Singh' box office report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film continues to 'weave magic', earns over Rs 146 crore

'Kabir Singh' is the remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Singh. Both the films have been made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: There is no stopping for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh', which released last Friday to mixed reviews. In over a week, the film has earned Rs 146.63 crore and trade analyst Taran Adarsh states that the collection will cross Rs 150 crore on Saturday. 

"Kabir Singh continues to weave magic at box office, despite new films cutting into the market share... Business on second Friday is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will cross Rs 150 crore today (Second Saturday)... (Week 2) Friday 12.21 crore. Total: Rs 146.63 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Kabir Singh' had the 'best' second Saturday of the year and earned more than films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Kesari', 'Bharat' and 'Gully Boy'. 

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh also added that due to its blockbuster performance at the box office, the lifetime collection of 'Kabir Singh' is difficult to guess, but added that it is the 'best trending film' of the year so far. 

'Kabir Singh' is the remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Singh. Both the films have been made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

The plot revolves around the life of a doctor who takes the self-destructive path after his girlfriend gets married to someone else. 

