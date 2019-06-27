Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer refuses to slow down at box office

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' set the box office on fire as soon as it hit the silver screens. The film, which is an official remake of 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has managed to impress the audience and is in no mood of slowing down in terms of collections.

'Kabir Singh' crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days of its release and has now earned over Rs 120 crore. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, “ #KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

In another tweet, he mentioned, "#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!"

The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the 2017 Telugu blockbuster. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in 'Kabir Singh' and the film has also emerged his biggest opener till date.

On day one, the movie had collected Rs 20 Crores, thereby surpassing the opening day business of Shahid's last outing, 'Padmaavat'.

Many congratulations to the team of 'Kabir Singh' for its roaring success!