'Kabir Singh' emerges Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener, surpasses day 1 collections of 'Padmaavat'

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' seems to have struck the correct chord with audience. The film collected over Rs 20 crore on day one. With this, it has emerged as Shahid's biggest opener and also surpassed the collection of his last outing 'Padmaavat'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh mentioned the top 5 biggest openers of 2019. He wrote, “Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]

2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]

5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release.”

The songs of 'Kabir Singh' had created ripples on social media and its trailer had raised the excitement level for the film.

It has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga, and is the official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.