close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Kabir Singh has been extremely challenging: Shahid Kapoor

The actor will be seen in three avatars in the film -- a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

Kabir Singh has been extremely challenging: Shahid Kapoor
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor says working on 'Kabir Singh' has been extremely challenging for him -- emotionally and physically.

The actor will be seen in three avatars in the film -- a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

"'Kabir Singh' has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent," Shahid said in a statement.

"I had to smoke cigarettes and grow my beard. However, since my character demanded it, I did not think twice before doing what my director wanted me to do. I like doing roles that challenge me," he added.

'Kabir Singh', which also stars Kiara Advani, is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorKabir SinghKabir Singh filmsollywoodarjun reddy
Next
Story

Prabhas' Saaho teaser out: Film's action sequences will get your adrenaline pumping — Watch

Must Watch

PT3M18S

PM Modi will arrive at Manas International Airport, Bishkek at 2:30 PM