Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor as a jilted lover packs a solid punch-Watch

New Delhi: The Tommy Singh, Guddu and Haider we had lost in Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu has made a comeback as Kabir Singh and how! The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's ambitious project by the same name was unveiled today. The film features the 38-year-old actor as a medical student and it is the Hindi remake of the 2017 hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

The trailer features Shahid as a jilted lover, who chooses alcoholism over his glorious profession to forget the scars given by his girlfriend Kiara Advani as Preeti. He is destructive, stubborn and has extreme anger issues but he is certainly not a rebel without a cause. Shahid plays the character who chooses the path of self-annihilation to wipe out all the goodness that he had as a passionate lover. Kiara as the girl-next-door Preeti is mostly terrified of him but is a victim of circumstances.

Catch Shahid in a never seen before avatar as Kabir Singh:

Throughout the trailer, one would get a glimpse of Shahid's previous characters Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab, Guddu from Kaminey. Shahid's previous two films Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu somehow didn't utilise the actor's full potential but Kabir Singh presents him in a never seen before avatar.

Although it is a remake of a Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda, Kabir Singh can easily outshine if the film turns out to be as intriguing as the trailer. Shahid has unleashed his best side as an actor and clearly has left no stone unturned to get into the shoes of his character.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also directed the original movie Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is slated to hit the screens on June 21. The film has been produced by T Series' Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar along with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.

With a series of flops releasing this year, one can totally rely upon Kabir Singh to break the trend this year!