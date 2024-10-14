Kajol Praises Shaheer Sheikh At ‘Do Patti’ Trailer Launch: ‘A Chocolate Boy Who Walks The Fine Line Perfectly’

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Do Patti,' starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, has just been released, leaving audiences intrigued and excited. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film promises a compelling drama filled with twists and turns. A standout element in the trailer is the saucy romance between Shaheer’s character, Dhruv Sood, and the twin sisters played by Kriti Sanon.

At the trailer launch event, Kajol took a moment to shower co-star Shaheer Sheikh with praises. She highlighted Shaheer’s exceptional performance, saying, “And you know, I want to say one thing about Shaheer, that you’ve seen the trailer, so you must be wondering, is he playing a black character? Is he playing a white character? I mean, what exactly is he playing? I just want to tell you that he looks, he’s such a good boy, chocolate boy. But he has, I have to say, that he’s played both sides, really, really, he’s walked that fine line so, so well in the film. And if I haven’t said that to you before, Shaheer, well done.”

In response to Kajol’s praise, Shaheer expressed his gratitude, saying, “You have, and it has made my day now. I can go home, I guess. Thank you.”

Kajol’s commendation reflects the complexity and depth of Shaheer’s role in 'Do Patti'. Her words suggest that his character navigates a nuanced moral landscape, showcasing both light and dark facets. This duality is a testament to Shaheer’s versatility as an actor, and Kajol’s acknowledgment underscores his talent and dedication.

Shaheer, known for his stellar performances on television, has made a significant leap into Bollywood with 'Do Patti,' which is set to release on OTT on October 25th.