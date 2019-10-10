Kajol, Tanvi Azmi to star in Netflix film 'Tribhanga'

Mumbai: Actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar will be starring in Netflix's upcoming film "Tribhanga", which will be directed by Renuka Shahane.

"I am looking forward to directing 'Tribhanga'. This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day! We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting," Renuka said.

A drama set in Mumbai, "Tribhanga" weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

"Tribhanga" will mark the digital debut for Kajol.

Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Ajay Devgn Films is the producer along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for 'Tribhanga', a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Films and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story," Ajay said.

Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film, Netflix India added: "We are thrilled to work on our first production with Ajay Devgn Films, Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions and bring 'Tribhanga' to life. The film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world."