Kalank overseas collections: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer remains steady

New Delhi: Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Kalank' hit the screens on April 17 and was lauded for being a visual delight. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles and is helmed by Abhishek Varman.

Even though the film got mixed reviews, it became the biggest opener of 2019 so far at the domestic box office. The film minted money internationally as well and has maintained its steady run.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest overseas collections of the film. He wrote, “#Kalank is having a good run in international markets... Wed + Thu total: $ 1.650 mn [₹ 11.45 cr]...

Day 1: $ 740k

Day 2: $ 910k

Key markets...

USA+Canada: $ 516k

UK: £ 257k

UAE+GCC: $ 395k

Australia: A$ 244k”

Kalank is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is one of the biggest releases this year. The film was criticised for its script and screenplay. However, performances of all lead actors left an impression in the viewers' mind.