KALKI 2898 AD NEW POSTER

Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone Unveils New Exciting Poster Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan And Disha Patani!

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and gave her fans a treat as she unveiled a new poster of her upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone Unveils New Exciting Poster Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan And Disha Patani! Image : @Deepikapadukone / Instagram

What a perfect filmy Friday it is! As the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi film is around the corner,  actress Deepika Padukone reveals an exciting new poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring the stellar cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.  With anticipation mounting, fans are especially intrigued by Deepika Padukone's portrayal of 'Padma', a character central to the film's plot.

Taking on to her Instagram stories mom-to-be Deepika shared the new poster.

In the newly unveiled poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani stand side by side against a dramatic sepia-toned sky, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming film.

Interestingly Deepika is holding a White- coloured Gun shaped Gadget while 'Bujji-A car from the future' is also featured in the poster. 

Have A Look At The New Poster: 

Censor Board Approval And Changes

Kalki 2898 AD has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, with a runtime of just under three hours. An alleged Censor Board certificate circulating online indicates that the film has been approved with two changes. 

Kalki 2898 AD Plot

The story unfolds in Kashi, a resource-abundant land ruled by Saswata Chatterjee’s character, who demands absolute loyalty. A prophecy reveals that a child, carried by Deepika Padukone’s character, will overthrow him. The king places a bounty on her head to protect his reign, setting the stage for a gripping tale that blends futuristic elements with ancient mythology.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the recent trailer for 'Kalki 2898 AD' hinted at a futuristic adaptation of the Mahabharat.

The film is all set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

