'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns International Recognition At Busan Film Festival

New Delhi: 'Kalki 2898 AD', the much-anticipated film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, was met with an enthusiastic response at the Busan International Film Festival. The film captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and compelling narrative, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the films screening was attended by producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt, who were glad about the audience's positive reaction.

In a social media post, the makers shared a set of pictures from the event, stating, “An unforgettable moment We’re truly overwhelmed by the incredible response for #Kalki2898AD at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival.

The film boasts an impressive cast, featuring renowned stars such as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, skillfully weaving ancient tales into a futuristic narrative. Its success at the festival underscores its appeal to a diverse, international audience.

With a global gross of Rs. 1200 crores, Kalki 2898 AD has not only claimed the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 but also ranks as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide since its release on June 27.