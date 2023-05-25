'Kalyug' To 'Loot Case': A Look At Birthday Boy Kunal Kemmu's Best On-Screen Performances

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu is known as one of the most versatile actors. From playing the lead in Madhur Bhandarkar's drama film 'Traffic Signal' to the comic role of Laxman in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' franchise, he has entertained the audience with his amazing performances.

As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at his top five performances showcasing his best roles to date.

1. Kunal in 'Kalyug': Kunal's role in the film 'Kalyug' demonstrated his ability to tackle serious and dramatic roles. He played the character of a troubled young man entangled in the dark world of pornography. Kunal's performance in this intense role was applauded for its emotional depth and the way he effectively portrayed the internal struggles faced by his character. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

2. Laxman in 'Golmaal': He showcased his versatility as an artist by portraying the character of Laxman in director Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' series. In this comedic role, he brought a unique blend of humour, charm, and innocence, making Laxman a beloved character among fans. Kunal's impeccable comic timing and ability to effortlessly deliver jokes added to the success of his performance. He was a part of 'Golmaal 3' and 'Golmaal Again'.

3. Michael in 'Malang': Kunal's portrayal of Michael in the movie 'Malang' showcased his versatility and range as an actor. In this film, he portrayed a cop grappling with his inner demons and seeking justice. Kunal delivered a powerful and intense performance, capturing the complexities of his character with authenticity and conviction. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

4. Hardik in 'Go Goa Gone': Kunal's comic portrayal in the zombie action comedy film 'Go Goa Gone' received a lot of appreciation from the audiences. Helmed by director duo Raj and DK, the film was a big hit. 'Go God Gone' also starred Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das in the lead roles.

5. Nandan Kumar in 'Loot Case': His role as Nandan Kumar in the comedy film 'Loot Case' highlighted his comedic prowess and ability to deliver nuanced performances. Playing a common man caught up in a series of chaotic events, Kunal showcased his impeccable comic timing and brought both humor and heart to the character. His portrayal of Nandan Kumar was lauded for its relatability and the way he effortlessly balanced comedy and emotions.

Meanwhile, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.