INDIAN 2

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Returns After 28 Years: Rakul Preet Singh Ready To Captivate Audiences!

Rakul’s character in ‘Indian 2’ remain under wraps, but she's described as a headstrong, practical, bold, and no-nonsense woman.

|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’ Returns After 28 Years: Rakul Preet Singh Ready To Captivate Audiences! (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: After a 28-year hiatus, Kamal Haasan’s iconic film ‘Indian 2’ is set for release, igniting excitement among fans. The legendary actor's return to the big screen is a cinematic event, further heightened by the inclusion of the charming and versatile Rakul Preet Singh, who is expected to deliver her most lovable performance yet. 

The original ‘Indian,’ released in 1996, captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and Kamal Haasan’s powerful performance. Now, as ‘Indian 2’ prepares for release, fans eagerly anticipate Haasan’s return to action and are thrilled to see his on-screen chemistry with the talented Rakul Preet Singh.

Details about Rakul’s character in ‘Indian 2’ remain under wraps, but she's described as a headstrong, practical, bold, and no-nonsense woman. Glimpses from the latest song suggest her character will have a significant and compelling presence in the film.

Anticipation is high to see Rakul Preet Singh share the screen with Kamal Haasan. Her dynamic personality and strong screen presence are expected to add a fresh and exciting element to the film.

In addition to ‘Indian 2,’ Rakul Preet Singh is busy with the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’ alongside Ajay Devgn. 

'Indian 2' promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, eagerly awaited by fans.

 

 

