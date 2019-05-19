Kanchana director Raghava Lawrence steps out of Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb'—Read statement

New Delhi: Raghava Lawrence, who helmed 'Kanchana' has stepped down as the director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'—the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday and announced his decision. He wrote that there are multiple reasons of the same and one of them it the fact that the first look poster of the film was unveiled without informing him. The filmmaker also expressed his dissatisfaction with the design of the poster.

He further added that he could hold back his script as no agreement has been signed but he will not to do so as that would be unprofessional.

Check out the director's tweet here:

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

The tweet reads, “Hi dear friends and fans, There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director.

I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is not professional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I'm going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success.

Love, Raghava Lawrence.”

Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and the film's first look was revealed yesterday. The film is slated to releae on June 5, 2020.