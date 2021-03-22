Kangana Ranaut bags National Film Award for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga', check who are other winners

NEW DELHI: The 67th National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on Monday (March 22). The ceremony will bestow honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The awards were initially going to be held in May 2020 but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Best Actress in a Feature Film:



Actress Kangana Ranaut was adjudged the Best Actress in a Feature Film. She was given this award for her performances in films like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. In 'Manikarnika', Kangana played the warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai, whereas she was seen as an ageing kabbadi player in 'Panga'.

Best Hindi Film:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starter 'Chhichore' has won the National Award in the best Hindi film category.

Best Actor:

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the award for 'Best Actor' for Hindi film 'Bhonsle' and Tamil film 'Asuran'.

Here are other awards that were declared today:

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody

Special Jury Award: Small scale Societies

Best Animation Film: Radha

Best Investigation Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issue: Holy Rights and Ladli

Best Environmental Film: The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional Film: The Shower

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Shrikshetra Ru-Sahijita

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Khisa

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka (David attenbrogh)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Arva

Best on Location Sound Recordist: Rahas, Saptarishi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock Sudhansu Saria

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhya

Most Film-friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’ Curious Portrayal of Love in cinema by Sanjay Suri

Special mention: Cinema Pahnara Manus by Ashok Rane and Jagathika Cinema Vikasa Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu