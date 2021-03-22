Kangana Ranaut bags National Film Award for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga', check who are other winners

NEW DELHI: The 67th National Film Awards are being announced in New Delhi on Monday (March 22). The ceremony will bestow honours on films and artistes for the year 2019. The awards were initially going to be held in May 2020 but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Best Actress in a Feature Film:
Actress Kangana Ranaut was adjudged the Best Actress in a Feature Film. She was given this award for her performances in films like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. In 'Manikarnika', Kangana played the warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai, whereas she was seen as an ageing kabbadi player in 'Panga'.
Best Hindi Film:
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starter 'Chhichore' has won the National Award in the best Hindi film category.
Best Actor:
Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the award for 'Best Actor' for Hindi film 'Bhonsle' and Tamil film 'Asuran'.
Here are other awards that were declared today:
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody
Special Jury Award: Small scale Societies
Best Animation Film: Radha
Best Investigation Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka
Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges
Best Film on Social Issue: Holy Rights and Ladli
Best Environmental Film: The Stork Saviours
Best Promotional Film: The Shower
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Shrikshetra Ru-Sahijita
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Khisa
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka (David attenbrogh)
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Arva
Best on Location Sound Recordist: Rahas, Saptarishi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock Sudhansu Saria
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhya
Most Film-friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’ Curious Portrayal of Love in cinema by Sanjay Suri
Special mention: Cinema Pahnara Manus by Ashok Rane and Jagathika Cinema Vikasa Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu