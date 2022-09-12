Kangana Ranaut calls ‘Brahmastra’ box office collections fake, says, ‘Karan Johar ji please enlighten us...’

New Delhi: Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ has been doing wonders at the box office ever since it released on September 9. The worldwide two-day gross box office collection of the film is 160 crore rupees. However, actress Kangana Ranaut has something different to say.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said that the profits of the film have been manipulated and are much less than the actual figures. She even said that the budget is more than what’s being reported. "Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths...humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar),” she posted on her Instagram story.

She also targeted Box Office India and said that they campaigned against her films but have declared ‘Brahmastra’ a hit in just one day. "This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia...Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr...theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release...he declared it a disaster. Also they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now I want to understand this mathematics. I don't do underhand conspiracies, I don't backstab. I challenge openly and righteously,” she further added.

She also expressed her desire to interview Karan Johar and understand how the film has already become a hit. She wrote, "I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already."

"Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us...please enlighten us on this,” she further added.

Karan Johar or anyone associated with ‘Brahmastra’ has not said anything about this allegation yet.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film. Apart from this, the film has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who plays Vanarastra in the film.