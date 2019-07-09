close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut channels her inner 'Rambo' in new 'Dhaakad' poster—See inside

'Dhaakad' is directed by Razy Ghai and will hit the screens on Diwali 2020. Other cast details are yet to be announced.

Kangana Ranaut channels her inner &#039;Rambo&#039; in new &#039;Dhaakad&#039; poster—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is known for picking up movies which have ample room for her to showcase her immense talent. A few days back, first look poster of her upcoming project 'Dhaakad' was unveiled on social media.

Recently, another new poster of the movie has been shared online and it's as blazing as the previous one. Kangana has channelled her inner 'Rambo' aka Sylvester Stallone in the poster as she can be seen fiercely holding the big mean machines. Also, you will be reminded of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator'.

Kangana's team posted the new poster on Instagram with a caption: “She is fiesty, she is fierce and is ready to set all guns ablaze! On Diwali 2020, brace yourself for the biggest action entertainer. Presenting #KanganaRanaut in #Dhaakad!

#KanganaIsDhaakad

@razylivingtheblues @asylumfilmsofficial @smaklai @sohelmaklaiproductions @dhaakadmovie”

'Dhaakad' is directed by Razy Ghai and will hit the screens on Diwali 2020.

The movie is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. Other cast details are yet to be announced.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautDhaakaddhaakad posterBollywood
Next
Story

'Mission Mangal' teaser: Akshay Kumar and team are ready to script history this Independence Day

Must Watch

PT10M34S

Shobha Yatra in Delhi's sensitive Hauz Qazi amid show of Hindu, Muslim unity