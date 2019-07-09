Kangana Ranaut channels her inner 'Rambo' in new 'Dhaakad' poster—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is known for picking up movies which have ample room for her to showcase her immense talent. A few days back, first look poster of her upcoming project 'Dhaakad' was unveiled on social media.

Recently, another new poster of the movie has been shared online and it's as blazing as the previous one. Kangana has channelled her inner 'Rambo' aka Sylvester Stallone in the poster as she can be seen fiercely holding the big mean machines. Also, you will be reminded of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator'.

Kangana's team posted the new poster on Instagram with a caption: “She is fiesty, she is fierce and is ready to set all guns ablaze! On Diwali 2020, brace yourself for the biggest action entertainer. Presenting #KanganaRanaut in #Dhaakad!

'Dhaakad' is directed by Razy Ghai and will hit the screens on Diwali 2020.

The movie is an action entertainer starring Kangana in the titular role. Other cast details are yet to be announced.