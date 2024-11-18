Advertisement
KANGANA RANAUT EMERGENCY

Kangana Ranaut Finally Unveils Upcoming Directorial 'Emergency' Release Date

After facing numerous controversies, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has finally revealed its release date.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kangana Ranaut Finally Unveils Upcoming Directorial 'Emergency' Release Date (file photo)

New Delhi: Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has thrilled fans by announcing the release date of her much-awaited directorial debut, Emergency. After navigating a series of controversies, the film is finally set to make its way to theatres on January 17, 2025.

Kangana, known for her roles in films like Tanu Weds Manu, took to Instagram to reveal the news, captioning the post: "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny."

Take A Look At The Post

After months of delays, the film was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 17, bringing relief to the team and fans eagerly awaiting its release. Initially scheduled for a September 6 release, the film’s launch was postponed to ensure a seamless debut.

In Emergency, Kangana portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, highlighting pivotal moments of her political career, including the rise of the Khalistani movement and major national crises. Kangana not only stars in the film but has also directed and produced it.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. Fans have been eagerly following Kangana’s updates on social media, where she has consistently shared glimpses of the film’s progress. With the release now confirmed, anticipation is building for this cinematic portrayal of one of India’s most transformative eras.

