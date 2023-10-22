Kangana Ranaut Held 'Tejas' Special Screening For Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IAF Officers

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' is undoubtedly creating an undeniable buzz. It has gripped the attention of those who are eagerly waiting for its release. The team of the film has been making its presence on different platforms for promotions. Amid all this, the most prestigious moment came in the journey of Tejas as honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force watched the film on the special screening organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium.

Tejas has made its way to the Indian ministry. A special screening of the action entertainer was held for the honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. While this was indeed a moment worth pride for the team Tejas, yet another prestigious moment came in when Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gave his brooch to the director Sarvesh Mewara as a memento.

Sharing this pride moment with her fans on social media, Kangana shared a few glimpses of the Tejas team with honorable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and COAS General Manoj Pande. She further jotted an overwhelming caption, "Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening. It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself. In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff. General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara. This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled can’t wait to bring the film to you all coming Friday 27th October."

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.