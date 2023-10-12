Kangana Ranaut Looks Fierce In Air Force Uniform, Gets Clicked With Former Cricketer Dale Steyn - Check Pic

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her much-awaited film 'Tejas' these days. Recently, the 'Tejas' actress reached Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match. Looking sharp and fierce in the Air Force uniform, the actress was spotted promoting her film in full swing in Cricket Live Mumbai during the India vs Afghanistan pre-match. Kangana met South African former cricketer Dale Steyn that came as a fan moment for the cricketer.

The former cricketer shared a selfie with Kangana on his social media and wrote,"Fan moment". As both the talents of different fields clicked together, it was indeed a moment to cherish for both of them and their fans as well.

Recently, the makers of 'Tejas' dropped the official trailer of the much-anticipated film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. On the occasion of Air Force Day 2023, the first glimpses of the film were dropped online that not only evoked patriotic feelings, but also showed the never-ending spirit of India

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27, 2023