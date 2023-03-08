topStoriesenglish2581202
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In All-White-Avatar, Plays Holi Like A Kid On Film Set- Watch

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with sunglasses as she starts putting colours on her crew and cast members of the film.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with sunglasses as she starts putting colours on her crew and cast members of the film.
  • In one frame, designer Neeta Lulla can be seen putting colours on Kangana. The actress chose the song 'Rang Barse' sung by Amitabh Bachchan for her reel.

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In All-White-Avatar, Plays Holi Like A Kid On Film Set- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen celebrating the festival of colours, Holi on the sets of her upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2'.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with sunglasses as she starts putting colours on her crew and cast members of the film.

In one frame, designer Neeta Lulla can be seen putting colours on Kangana. The actress chose the song 'Rang Barse' sung by Amitabh Bachchan for her reel.

She captioned the video, which currently has 290,000 views on the photo-sharing website: "Holi this morning on Chandramukhi set."

'Chandramukhi 2' is directed by P. Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

'Chandramukhi' was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

In 'Chandramukhi 2', Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king's court who's known for her breathtaking beauty.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has 'Tejas' in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, 'Emergency' and 'Noti Binodini' in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut HoliKangana Ranaut moviesKangana Ranaut upcoming movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011