Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut posts unseen look test pic from 'Judgementall Hai Kya'!

'Judgementall Hai Kya' was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Kangana Ranaut posts unseen look test pic from &#039;Judgementall Hai Kya&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is a bundle of talent. She is fiery and never minces her words and probably that's what makes her stand out from the crowd. Kangana's team took to Instagram and posted an unseen picture from the look test of her film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The post mentioned in the caption: Here's a never-before-seen rejected look test of her character, Bobby from #JudgementallHaiKya. What do you think? Does she look better in a pixie cut or big curly hair as seen in the movie? Comment below!! (Swipe to see her orignal look from the movie) Look designed by: @mrsheetalsharma

The look was designed by costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' was produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The 2019 release featured Kangana and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

The actress was lauded for her act in the black comedy.

 

Kangana Ranaut
