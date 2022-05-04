हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut raises heat in teaser of 'She's on Fire' song

The song 'She's On Fire' has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi. In the teaser clip, Kangana is seen grooving to the catchy tunes of the track.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday (May 4), treated the audience to her scintillating performance in the teaser of 'She's on Fire' song from her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

The song has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi. In the teaser clip, Kangana is seen grooving to the catchy tunes of the track.

Sharing her experience shooting for the song, Kangana said, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. 

'She's On Fire' showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal. "Badshah, too, spoke about the making of the 'Fire' track."

The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. 

The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. 

Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another," he shared.

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20. 

