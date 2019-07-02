close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao drop new posters ahead of Judgementall Hai Kya trailer

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao shared two new posters from their upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' ahead of the trailer release of their film. 

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao drop new posters ahead of Judgementall Hai Kya trailer
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao shared two new posters from their upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' ahead of the trailer release of their film. 

While Rao, all suited up, is seen posing in front of a bright wall with dynamite in his mouth, a pigtailed Kangana is seen wearing a dramatic expression and ring that reads 'mad'. 

Take a look at their posters below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mad!! #JudgementallHaiKya is coming. Watch this space for more!! __ @zeemusiccompany @balajimotionpictures #TrustNoOne

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

The film was originally titled 'Mental Hai Kya'; however, its title was later revised to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after a section objected and accused the title of the film of being discriminative and degrading in projecting mental disorders. This was followed by the makers changing the title of 'Mental Hai Kya' to Judgementall Hai Kya'. 

The film, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, will be released on July 26 with some minor changes, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). 

Yesterday, the makers released a motion poster of the film featuring both Rajkumar and Kangana. In the poster, Rajkummar looks dapper dressed in a tux and is seen sitting on top of a washing machine with a woman in his arm, on the other hand, Kangana is seen spinning inside the machine. 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' new motion poster out, trailer to be released on Tuesday

The film has been hogging headlines for the past several months for its eccentric theme.

'Judgemental Hai Kya' marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

 

Tags:
Judgementall Hai KyaMental Hai KyaKangana RanautRajkummar RaoEkta KapoorBalaji Telefilms
Next
Story

Spider-Man gets 'desi' welcome in India

Must Watch

PT9M40S

At least 18 killed after wall collapses in Mumbai's Malad