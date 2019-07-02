Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao drop new posters ahead of Judgementall Hai Kya trailer

New Delhi: Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao shared two new posters from their upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' ahead of the trailer release of their film.

While Rao, all suited up, is seen posing in front of a bright wall with dynamite in his mouth, a pigtailed Kangana is seen wearing a dramatic expression and ring that reads 'mad'.

Take a look at their posters below:

The film was originally titled 'Mental Hai Kya'; however, its title was later revised to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after a section objected and accused the title of the film of being discriminative and degrading in projecting mental disorders. This was followed by the makers changing the title of 'Mental Hai Kya' to Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The film, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, will be released on July 26 with some minor changes, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Yesterday, the makers released a motion poster of the film featuring both Rajkumar and Kangana. In the poster, Rajkummar looks dapper dressed in a tux and is seen sitting on top of a washing machine with a woman in his arm, on the other hand, Kangana is seen spinning inside the machine.

The film has been hogging headlines for the past several months for its eccentric theme.

'Judgemental Hai Kya' marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Ekta Kapoor.