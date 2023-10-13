trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674656
Kangana Ranaut Reacts As Fans Share Merged Videos Of Tejas, URI

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut is set to be released on October 27, 2023.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
New Delhi: It was the action-packed trailer of 'Tejas' that fondly triggered the spirit of the nation's pride with its action and adventure. In no time the trailer went on to create a wildfire among the audience that doesn't seem to settle down so easily. While the trailer has been in the headlines, now it has become the talk of the town for a new reason when the fans started hailing it as the film that is going to bring back the rage of 2016 released 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. 

A round of merged videos of 'Tejas' trailer glimpses and some scenes of URI has been circulating over social media where fans are rejuvenating the spirit of 'Uri' with 'Tejas'. The fans seemed extremely excited to watch the trailer of Tejas that treated them with the strong and courageous story of national pride that they saw in 'Uri'. 

Ahead of fans sharing the merged video of 'Tejas' and 'Uri', Kangana Ranaut also expressed her rejoicing after looking at the fan's excitement. While she reposted a fan video on her social media she wrote, "@rsvpmovies @vickykaushal09 Love the josh of fans."

This is indeed a fantastic response that has been witnessed among the fans for the 'Tejas' trailer. Moreover, as the fans created the merged videos of 'Tejas' and 'Uri', it is remarkable to note that both films come from the house of RSVP movies. 

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

