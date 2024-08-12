Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777142
NewsEntertainmentMovies
EMERGENCY

Kangana Ranaut Reveals New Poster Of 'Emergency': Trailer Drops On August 14

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut treated fans with a new poster along with the trailer release date of her much-awaited film 'Emergency'.

|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut Reveals New Poster Of 'Emergency': Trailer Drops On August 14 (Image: x)

Mumbai: Taking to X, Kangana updated fans with the latest developments of the film.

The poster intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing ex-PM Indira Gandhi.

Sharing the poster featuring the cast, she wrote, "Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut's #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September."

The trailer will be out on August 14.

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date.

The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?