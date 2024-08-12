Kangana Ranaut Reveals New Poster Of 'Emergency': Trailer Drops On August 14

Mumbai: Taking to X, Kangana updated fans with the latest developments of the film.

The poster intrigued fans with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman featuring in it alongside Kangana Ranaut, who is playing ex-PM Indira Gandhi.

Sharing the poster featuring the cast, she wrote, "Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut's #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September."

The trailer will be out on August 14.

Recently, makers unveiled the new release date.

The political drama, which explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy, is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024.

'Emergency', a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods, promises to be a portrayal of historical events.

With screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara, 'Emergency' aims to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a significant chapter in India's political history.