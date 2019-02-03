Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika gains momentum at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's historical drama is on a winning spree. The period drama has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critic but managed to dominate the Box Office. Despite new releases, the film has shown an upward trend at the B.O

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote,"#Manikarnika gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth on Day 9 [vis-à-vis Day 8]: 50%... Will cross ₹ 75 cr mark today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 69.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

The talented actress played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It locked horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.