हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panga collections

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' Day 3 Box Office collections

'Panga' features Kangana, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Kangana Ranaut starrer &#039;Panga&#039; Day 3 Box Office collections

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actress Kangana Ranaut is known for delivering knock-out performances on the big screens and her latest outing 'Panga' adds another feather in her glorious cap. A film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a sports drama.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 Box Office collections of Panga with fans. He wrote: #Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Kangana, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The story focusses on how Kangana (once a Kabaddi champ), who is married and has a kid feels the need to get back to her game and struggles hard to achieve her goal.

How the family supports her and backs her emotionally and mentally is what touches the chord with the viewers.

The film clashed with Remo D'Souza's masala entertainer 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Tags:
Panga collectionspanga box office collectionsPangaKangana RanautJassi Gill
Next
Story

After Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enters 200-crore club, Kajol eyes on 250-crore mark

Must Watch

PT10M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 27, 2020