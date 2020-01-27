Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' Day 3 Box Office collections

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, actress Kangana Ranaut is known for delivering knock-out performances on the big screens and her latest outing 'Panga' adds another feather in her glorious cap. A film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a sports drama.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 3 Box Office collections of Panga with fans. He wrote: #Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz.

The movie features Kangana, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The story focusses on how Kangana (once a Kabaddi champ), who is married and has a kid feels the need to get back to her game and struggles hard to achieve her goal.

How the family supports her and backs her emotionally and mentally is what touches the chord with the viewers.

The film clashed with Remo D'Souza's masala entertainer 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.