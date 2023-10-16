Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Tejas' Drops Soulful Patriotic Track 'Jaan Da' - VIDEO

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' has left audience in awe of the nicely crafted action sequences. To amp up the excitement further, the makers have kickstarted the musical journey of the film with the first song 'Jaan Da'. The song serves as a perfect ode to celebrate the love for the nation while also evoking the feeling of patriotism.

With the release of the first melody from the album of 'Tejas', Jaan Da' song is indeed a perfect treat to relish the love towards the country and people you love. Capturing the immensely intriguing glimpses of Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill, the song fondly celebrates the devotion for our nation. Its soulful tunes very brilliantly soar up the feeling of patriotism.

Singer Arijit Singh & Shashwat Sachdev have lent their voices to the soulful song. The patriotic and enlightening lyrics of the 'Jaan Da' song are written by Kumaar. Shashwat Sachdev has indeed made an apt composition for the film that perfectly carries the sentiments of national pride and patriotism.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 27th, 2023.