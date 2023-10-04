trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670632
Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Tejas Fever Grips Nation

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27, 2023.

New Delhi: Queen Kangana Ranaut is back in action and in a fiery avatar with her upcoming highly-anticipated film 'Tejas'. The recently released teaser has set social media on fire, and from the fans and the audiences, everyone is stunned by the actress's intense and powerful avatar in the film. Besides the electrifying teaser, the dialogue "#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi" has spread like wildfire among everyone, and everyone is hailing the tagline, which evokes a sense of patriotism across the nation.

While the teaser has been a hit on social media and other platforms, fans and audiences alike are excited to watch the actress in the character of Air Force Pilot on the big screen with Tejas, and the on-ground craze of the film is equally heavy among the audiences. 

Following the teaser, Kangana was spotted by the paparazzi's in the city, and everyone hailed Kangana's powerful look in the teaser. During the spotting, Kangana Ranaut imitated the powerful dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, and everyone went crazy over it.

