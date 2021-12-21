हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut terms 'Thalaivii' as a life-changing experience, learning curve

Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivii' gears for the world television premiere on December 25 at 8:00 p.m. on Zee Cinema.

Kangana Ranaut terms &#039;Thalaivii&#039; as a life-changing experience, learning curve
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: For Kangana Ranaut, working on 'Thalaivii' has been an experience of a lifetime as it allowed her to explore and portray the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, both in terms of emotions and physicality.

Talking about her experience of working in the film, Kangana said, "'Thalaivii' was definitely a life-changing experience for me as it was profuse with learning. Portraying a strong and inspiring personality like Jaya amma, was an enriching experience."

Praising the late politician for her versatility, the actress said, "Among one of the many hats that she wore, Jaya amma was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and a fabulous actress in mainstream cinema. She had a very different physique as compared to mine."

As the film gears up for its world television premiere, she feels grateful to have portrayed a character with such broad range and span, "The storyline follows from the time she was 16 up till she turned 42 that had to look absolutely convincing, and there is a lot that went behind transforming my body in a way that would look like hers. It was our director, Vijay Sir, that made me believe that I could do this and now that I look back, I am only grateful to have played this career-defining role."

'Thalaivii', directed by A.L. Vijay, also stars Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani and will have its world television premiere on December 25 at 8:00 p.m. on Zee Cinema.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautThalaiviiJayalalithaaJayalalithaa biopicKangana Ranaut films
Next
Story

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ trailer out! Special to stream on HBO Max on January 1

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Jaya Bachchan's angry outburst in Parliament