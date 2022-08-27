Kangana Ranaut to direct her acting guru in 'Emergency'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial `Emergency`. Now, the Queen actor is going to direct her acting guru Arvind Gaur in the upcoming movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana dropped a picture with her guru along with a caption. She wrote, Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16. I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here is he with me."She also shared another post introducing her guru. She stated, "Arvind is a great theatre director...directing the director today."

In the picture, Kangana is seen in a white chikankari suit holding her guru`s hand and having a conversation.Kangana has been working non-stop on the film. In fact, she worked despite suffering from dengue a few weeks ago.`Emergency` revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Here are the pictures shared by the actress:

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film.Kangana will also be seen in Sarvesh Mewara`s directorial `Tejas`, the film will feature Ranaut in the role of an Air Force Pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.