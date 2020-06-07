Kangana Ranaut turns director for ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’, a film on Ayodhya verdict. Details here

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the director’s shoe for the second time for her ambitious project ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’. The film will be based on the Ayodhya verdict. ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’ has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted the ‘Baahubali’ series and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’, which marked Kangana’s debut as a director. She had co-helmed the film, which was also headlined by her.

Of ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’, Kangana said in a statement, "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of history that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.” The film will also be produced by her production house.

‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’ will also be produced by Kangana’s production house. Just days after the Ayodhya verdict was delivered in November 2019, Kangana had announced ‘Aparajitha Ayodhya’, but at that time, she had said she would only produce it.

Despite being her first film as an independent director, Kangana said she isn't nervous about it. "It does not make me nervous. It’s tougher when you have to carry forward someone else’s vision and find your own vision somewhere in it. In this case, I have worked on this film from scratch, and it’s gratifying and simple once you have the clarity of thought,” she said.

However, Kangana might not star in the film as she wants to focus entirely on being the filmmaker.

"I want to keep my focus on the film as a filmmaker, entirely. For me, it’s not a controversial subject. I see it as a story of love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity,” the actress added.

Last seen in ‘Panga’, Kangana’s next films are ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on politician J Jayalalithaa, and ‘Dhaakad’.