हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Mumbai schedule of Tejas, shares behind-the-scenes pictures

Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy filming for her upcoming film 'Tejas', announced that she has wrapped up Mumbai schedule of the film. The actress will next shoot in Delhi and Rajasthan for other portion of the film. 

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Mumbai schedule of Tejas, shares behind-the-scenes pictures
Photo courtesy: Twitter

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was busy shooting for her upcoming outing 'Tejas', recently revealed that she has completed the Mumbai schedule of the film. Kangana also shared that she will be moving on to shoot other portions of the movie in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the forthcoming film. An elated Kangana tweeted, "Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules... Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmsTejas filmJayalalithaa biopicdhakad
Next
Story

Arpita Khan shares priceless throwback photo with Salman Khan from her pre-wedding ceremony, pic will leave fans in awe

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Zee Media Conclave: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on a wide range of issues