New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Kangana Ranaut's recently released actioner Dhaakad was high on the buzzword but unfortunately tanked at the Box Office. According to Bollywood Hungama report alleges that the film earned Rs. 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical release and managed to sell only 20 tickets across the country.

DHAAKAD BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Indian Box Office shared the Dhaakad Box Office details on Twitter: #Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile, India's No.1 female star #AliaBhatt's #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday.

DHAAKAD FAILS TO IMPRESS:

The spy-thriller was released on 2200 screens across the nation. However, the film has failed to garner positive word of mouth from the critics and the audience. Hailed as an espionage thriller, Dhaakad revolves around Agni (Kangana Ranaut) an Indian field agent working for ITF, an obscure secret service organisation that deals with eliminating criminals.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Dhaakad' made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at the ticket counters.