New Delhi: As India prepares to commemorate 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975, Kangana Ranaut's eagerly awaited political drama Emergency is set to bring this defining chapter of the nation's history to the big screen.

The makers have announced that the film's new trailer will be released on January 6, 2025, stirring anticipation ahead of its global release on January 17, 2025.

The announcement was made on social media, with the makers sharing a powerful message: "550 years since India’s darkest hour—The Emergency. Unveil the untold story of India’s most powerful woman and the incident that changed the nation forever." They further added, “#EmergencyTrailer drops on 6th Jan 2025. Witness #Emergency in cinemas 17th Jan 2025.”

The film, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, delves into one of the most controversial and turbulent periods in India's history. It explores the political upheaval, resistance movements, and the larger-than-life personalities that defined the Emergency, providing a cinematic look at how these events shaped the nation.

Directed by Kangana herself, Emergency features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film promises to offer an authentic recreation of the era, backed by meticulous production design and attention to historical detail.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, Emergency is further elevated by impactful dialogues written by Ritesh Shah and a compelling musical score composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar.

With the trailer set for release on January 6, fans can get a glimpse of the powerful narrative, with the full film scheduled for a worldwide release on January 17, 2025.