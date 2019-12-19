Kangana Ranaut's first look from 'Panga' unveiled—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is known for portraying brilliant roles with much elan on-screen. Her act in Manikarnika, Judgementall Hai Kya, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns received much appreciation from all quarters of life.

Now, the actress is ready to play a mother on-screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. The makers have unveiled its first look on social media and we must say that Kangana looks as pretty as a lily in the fresh still.

Check it out here:

Her sister Rangoli Chandel in fact, praised Kangana for accepting to play a mother on-screen when most actresses shy away from it. She tweeted:

(Contd)....today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on screen we have great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

'Panga' is sports drama produced by Fox Star Studios. It stars Kangana Ranaut,Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in piovtal parts.

The film will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It will be clashing with Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

'Panga' will see Kangana and Richa Chadha as Kabaddi players.