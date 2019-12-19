हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's first look from 'Panga' unveiled—See inside

'Panga' stars Kangana Ranaut,Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in piovtal parts.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s first look from &#039;Panga&#039; unveiled—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is known for portraying brilliant roles with much elan on-screen. Her act in Manikarnika, Judgementall Hai Kya, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns received much appreciation from all quarters of life.

Now, the actress is ready to play a mother on-screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. The makers have unveiled its first look on social media and we must say that Kangana looks as pretty as a lily in the fresh still.

Check it out here:

Her sister Rangoli Chandel in fact, praised Kangana for accepting to play a mother on-screen when most actresses shy away from it. She tweeted:

'Panga' is sports drama produced by Fox Star Studios. It stars Kangana Ranaut,Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in piovtal parts.

The film will be hitting the screens on January 24, 2020. It will be clashing with Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

'Panga' will see Kangana and Richa Chadha as Kabaddi players.

