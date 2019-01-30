हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika dominates international Box Office

In just five days of its release, the film has managed to collect Rs 14.24 crore globally.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Manikarnika dominates international Box Office
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi”: Kangana Ranaut's period-drama 'Manikarnika' has struck the right chord with the audience as well as the critics. The film hit the silver screens on January 25 and has received positive reviews. 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is Kangana's directorial debut and is one of the biggest releases of the year.

After performing well at the domestic box office, the film has packed a punch internationally as well. In just five days of its release, the film has managed to collect Rs 14.24 crore globally.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's international collections on Twitter and wrote: #Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [Rs14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 715k
UAE+GCC: $ 555k
UK: $ 152k
Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k
Other territories still being updated. #Overseas

The film, backed by Zee Studios had been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country, making it the first film by the studios to get such a huge screen space.

Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. 

The period-drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. 

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by the critics. 

Tags:
ManikarnikaKangana RanautAnkita LokhandeBritish East India Companyrani laxmibai of jhansi
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif mesmerises in bindi, curly locks in this monochrome pic from sets of Bharat

Must Watch

PM Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close