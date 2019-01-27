Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' packs a punch internationally—Check out collections

New Delhi”: Kangana Ranaut's period-drama 'Manikarnika' has struck the right chord with the audience as well as the critics. The film hit the silver screens on January 25 and has received positive reviews. 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is Kangana's directorial debut and is one of the biggest releases of the year.

After performing well at the domestic box office, the film has packed a punch internationally as well! Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's international collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Manikarnika crosses $ 1 mn from international markets... Total till Sat [26 Jan 2019]: $ 1.071 mn [₹ 7.61 cr]...Thu $ 117k Fri $ 438k Sat $ 516k North America [$ 398k] and UAE- GCC [$ 360k] have performed best. #Overseas”

#Manikarnika crosses $ 1 mn from international markets... Total till Sat [26 Jan 2019]: $ 1.071 mn [₹ 7.61 cr]...

Thu $ 117k

Fri $ 438k

Sat $ 516k

North America [$ 398k] and UAE-GCC [$ 360k] have performed best. #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

The film, backed by Zee Studios had been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country, making it the first film by the studios to get such a huge screen space.

Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too, has been lauded by fans.