Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to slow down at Box Office

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's ambitious venture 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is on a roll. The period drama has seen a solid pack on weekdays which sees a great footfall on ticket counters. It has benefitted by the positive word of mouth publicity and it stands unstoppable at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... ₹ 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent... #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.