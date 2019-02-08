Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' remains steady at box office

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi' has struck the right chord with the audience and received rave reviews from critics as well. The film tells the story of the valiant Queen Laxmibai of Jhansi who fought against the British East India Company.

The film has now collected over Rs 84 crores at the domestic box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Manikarnika was steady... Decline in Week 2 [vis-à-vis Week 1]: 61.73%... Limited competition, till #GullyBoy arrives, will help add to the total... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 84.55 cr. India biz.”

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by fans. After the release of the film, overwhelmed with the love showered upon her, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post. The actress expressed gratitude and thanked Kangana, Ekta Kapoor and Zee Studios for the opportunities that came her way. Lokhande also expressed special thanks for her fans and the media.

'Manikarnika' stars Atul Kulkarni as Tātyā Tope, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao.

The film hit the silver screens on January 25 and marks Kangana's directorial debut.